Saturday at the Site held their second program at Red Rocks Historic Site. Lisa Moritz performed eight original songs that have not yet been recorded for her next album.
Lisa Moritz is a singer-songwriter who lives in Emporia. She also works at Emporia State as a trainer in the Human Resources Department. Moritz has two albums, “Holding Time” and “Dream of Blue,” which can be found on her website.
The concert was held outside on the front porch and 21 people attended. Moritz said that she was nervous and hadn’t played since last July. She interacted with the crowd, telling stories of her life and how they inspired different songs. One song, “100 Songs of Heartbreak,” came out of Moritz’s revelation that which she probably has 100 songs of heartbreak.
She also debuted a song about her mother, who died when Moritz was less than a year old. The song talked about how even without knowing her, she carries a piece of her mother inside her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.