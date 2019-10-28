Students from Northern Heights High School collected several items along with about $300 for Children's Mercy Hospital Sunday.
The donations were garnered during a charity walk put on by the Northern Heights Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Participants didn't go home empty-handed, either. For every four laps they walked around Americus City Park, they received raffle tickets for several prizes such as gift certificates and prize packs from local businesses.
There was also pumpkin to decorate and representatives from the Emporia Arts Center on hand to help provide a festive atmosphere.
The FCCLA wanted to donate to Children's Mercy because it was near and dear to one of its members. Samantha Meyers, a junior at Northern Heights, recently spent time at the hospital after experiencing heart problems.
"The nurses and doctors there try to help you through everything," Meyers said of her experience. "It's just a really nice hospital."
Meyers' fellow FCCLA junior member Abbey Johnson said knowing what they did about the hospital, they wanted to do their part to help make the stay comfortable for Children's Mercy patients.
The Northern Heights chapter of the national organization participates in community service projects throughout the year. In the past, it has arranged for a mock car crash and mock funeral to help their peers more aware of the dangers of driving impaired or while distracted. It has also provided meals to raise funds for the school's annual Winter Ball and conducted safe driving surveys.
Sunday's charity walk, however, was different than most of the group's previous undertakings.
"We've never done anything like this before," Johnson said. "This one is more of a community event than the others."
Through the organization process, they learned a great deal about what all goes into a community fundraiser. Both Johnson and Meyers said they spent a lot of time on the phone trying to solicit donations of prizes. They also spent their Saturdays visiting "pretty much every business in Emporia."
Johnson said she and her classmates appreciated the help and donations they received.
"We didn't get as many people as we would have hoped," she admitted. "A lot of places just never got back with us. But we're very thankful those who did donate."
Members of the Northern Heights FCCLA will now be taking the donated items and delivering them to Children's Mercy, but not before they get to have a little more fun. Prior to dropping the items off, they'll go on a "shopping spree" with the funds that they received to fit the needs of even more patients. Meyers said the money will go toward items such as blankets and clothes.
Overall, the members of FCCLA also said they get something out of their community service, as well.
"We're learning how to give back and not be so selfish," Johnson said.
