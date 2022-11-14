BUSHONG — History is being kept alive in north Lyon County, one World War II reenactment at a time.
Reenactors with the 101st Airborne Dog Company assembled in Bushong Saturday in freezing conditions to reenact a mock battle of U.S. troops attacking German and French soldiers for the 4th Annual Home of the Brave event benefiting the North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Project.
The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is the only air assault division of the United States Army. Nicknamed the “Screaming Eagles,” the 101st has consistently distinguished itself by demonstrating the highest standards of military professionalism since its activation at one minute after midnight, Aug. 16, 1942. During World War II, it was renowned for its role in Operation Overlord (the D-Day landings and airborne landings on 6 June 1944, in Normandy, France), Operation Market Garden, the liberation of the Netherlands and its action during the Battle of the Bulge around the city of Bastogne, Belgium. Most recently, the 101st Airborne was deployed to the border of Ukraine in late October this year, its first in nearly 80 years.
Robert Cunningham, who lives with his family in Emporia, started the reenactment group about 15 years ago. He’s been collecting World War II memorabilia for more than 20 years. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Cunningham has dedicated an entire room in the family home to his World War II collection and reenactment accessories.
Cunningham’s wife, Andrea Cunningham, comes from a military family. She shared a signed copy of Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf”, a souvenir her grandfather brought back from his service during the second world war. Daughter Rebecca Cunningham carries on the family tradition. A senior at Emporia High School, she is a nurse reenactor — a role that fits perfectly with her goal of becoming an anesthesiologist.
“I want to study human medicine,” Rebecca said. “Because of my family, I turned to reenacting. My dad has been doing this ever since I can remember. He helped me with uniforms and supplies, and other reenactors help, too. Some of my things are passed down: the authentic blood transfusion kit came from my great-grandfather.”
Rayna Roberts attends Shawnee Mission West High School in Overland Park. Her father, Doug Roberts, also got her interested in reenactment. And Doug’s brother Brad Roberts got him interested in reenacting, both the Civil War and World War II eras. Doug served with the Marines in the 1980s and portrayed a German infantry soldier for Saturday’s reenactment.
“I’ve been collecting military memorabilia since I got out of the service,” Brad said. “Mostly German and American World War II artifacts.”
Brad, who’s from Gladstone, Mo., was in the Marine Corps for eight years. He’s been participating with military reenactments for three years.
“It’s fun just looking for the stuff,” Brad said.
Doug added, “Half the fun is the hunt.”
James Wulfkuhle lives in Independence, Mo. He’s spent years building and repairing antique weapons for Robert Cunningham. Finally, one day he was convinced to “dress up and shoot guns” with the 101st Airborne Dog Company living history and reenactment group, and he’s been a part of it ever since.
“There was this vintage Korean War-era Jeep for sale by the side of the road,” Steve Hood reminisced. “I duded it up and showed it off. I guess I slowly morphed into World War II reenacting that way.”
The group assembled near the dilapidated abandoned Bushong school, a fitting backdrop for a mock battle that would have taken place in war-torn Europe in the early 1940s. French soldiers skulked about the area, along with a German infantryman, firing on a U.S. encampment. American soldiers burst out of the brush, machine gun blazing, and ultimately captured the enemy soldiers. It was a reenactment worthy of “Band of Brothers,” staged by individuals with an abiding interest in military history.
“There’s a lot of hard work that goes into this set-up,” Dianne Bedner-Smith noted in regard to the fourth Annual Home of the Brave event. “Robert does a great job. I take care of the cooking end of things. It’s very important that we remember the past.”
Bedner-Smith leads the North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Project. Proceeds from this year’s full day Home of the Brave fundraising event will go to the Veterans Wall. Donations can be made at Kansasland Bank or through Bedner-Smith.
To learn more about the North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Project, contact Diane Bedner-Smith at 620-757-8143 or find them on Facebook. The 101st Airborne Dog Company living history reenactment troupe can be reached at 620-340-3724 and via their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.