People battled for their balance across Lyon County and almost all of Kansas Wednesday afternoon, as extremely high wind gusts developed.
The hourly check at Emporia Municipal Airport showed a gust from the south of 60 miles per hour shortly before 2 p.m. Gusts were above 40 during the night.
The wind was powerful enough to bring down a tree on South Avenue in Emporia. About 28 customers lost power during the early afternoon between David Traylor Zoo and the airport. At least five other small outages were reported across Emporia, along with one in Americus.
Evergy reported nearly 8,000 customers without power across the state shortly after 2 p.m.
The wind apparently was strong enough to bring down a cable-internet line outside the Emporia Walmart store around 2 p.m.
Driving in extreme winds can be risky. A semi reportedly crashed on the northbound Kansas Turnpike about 17 miles south of the Emporia interchange. Then a second semi ran into it. At least one person was reportedly injured.
Another crash with possible injuries occurred when a truck rolled over on southbound Interstate 35 near the U.S. 50 exit.
High temperatures joined with the high winds. The airport reported 71 degrees before 11 a.m., breaking the record 69 for December 15 set in 2002.
Garden City and several other western Kansas school districts were so concerned about the high winds that they canceled classes Wednesday. Fire warnings were in place from Nebraska to New Mexico.
