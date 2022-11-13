Snow projection map - 11.13.22

This map shows projected snowfall through Monday night. Chase County is in a Winter Weather Advisory, but Lyon County is not.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

Last winter, the Emporia area didn't see snow until January 1. This season, it may come seven weeks sooner.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Chase County, effective from 3:00-10:00 p.m. Monday. Other counties could receive snow, but in smaller amounts.

