Last winter, the Emporia area didn't see snow until January 1. This season, it may come seven weeks sooner.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Chase County, effective from 3:00-10:00 p.m. Monday. Other counties could receive snow, but in smaller amounts.
“Total snow accumulations of one to perhaps two inches” are possible in Chase County, an advisory Sunday afternoon said.
Greenwood County has a separate notice saying rain “is expected to change to snow,” continuing into0 Monday evening. A trace to two inches is expected.
Lyon County was not in any advisories Sunday, but forecasters estimate as much as one inch in Emporia. The big question is whether enough moisture will be available to produce snow.
“Our Public Works Department has six employees trained on the ins-and-outs of snow removal,” a Facebook post by Emporia city government said Saturday.
A cold rain in the afternoon is forecast to become entirely snow by evening.
Emporia started Saturday with its coldest morning of the fall, as Municipal Airport had a low of 17 degrees. That came two days after a high of 72.
Cottonwood Falls fell to 15, then only reached the freezing mark Saturday afternoon.
