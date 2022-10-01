It was a busy weekend in Madison during the statewide Fab Finds on 99 event that comes through town every September.
Friday morning, 17 vendors lined the highway in the high school parking lot selling their wares. Even the cooler temperatures and off and on-again sprinkles wouldn’t keep the vendors or the shoppers away. Most vendors reported great sales and stayed until 5 p.m.
Saturday was even better as 50 vendors filled the school parking lot to go along with six food vendors. The temperatures continued to rise through the afternoon hours causing the vendors to be ready to pack up as soon as the event ended at 2 p.m. Many left with sunburns to go along with their tired bodies after setting up shop in the parking lot for two days.
Food trucks ran out of food and vendors ran low on some supplies about midday on Saturday making it obvious it was a good day all around. About 10 cars showed up for the first annual cruise in and were enjoyed by many.
Two local shops, As Time Goes by Vintage and Mission “Bow” Tique both reported great days for their shops as the many garage sales around town reported success as well.
“It is always good to see so much life in Madison during this event,” said event coordinator Marcie Harrison. The High School parking lot is the perfect place to be since it sets right on Highway 99. The vendors love it and the shoppers do too being right on the highway as many admit they don’t venture off the highway much as they are covering a lot of ground in a short amount of time.
“It’s sill a learning process and still figuring out the best place to line up the vendors, but it is growing rapidly and that’s all we could ask for,” said Harrison.
She appreciates the cooperation from the school and the city to make the event happen and appreciates the use of the parking lot and the trash receptacles and picnic tables that the city provides. Harrison is already looking forward to next year’s event and hopes to make it even bigger and better than ever.
