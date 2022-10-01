It was a busy weekend in Madison during the statewide Fab Finds on 99 event that comes through town every September.

Friday morning, 17 vendors lined the highway in the high school parking lot selling their wares. Even the cooler temperatures and off and on-again sprinkles wouldn’t keep the vendors or the shoppers away. Most vendors reported great sales and stayed until 5 p.m.

