Governor Laura Kelly and CEO of Simmons Foods, Todd Simmons, came to the Emporia location of Simmons Pet Food to discuss the expansion of the Emporia and Edgerton locations, which are a part of a $500 million growth plan.
Kelly's visit was part of her Prosperity on the Plains Tour.
“One of the first things we did when we got into office was to have a new economic development strategic plan put together, Framework for Growth, and what that has allowed us to do is to really create a blueprint for growth,” Gov. Kelly said. “And that will include focusing on our strengths, both for regional strengths and for current business. We know that, particularly in the pet food world, that we want to take it from A to Z and we want to do that right here and that’s what we have the opportunity to do with Simmons.”
The expansion in Emporia and Edgerton will be a $115 million investment that will bring 177 new jobs by the addition of a fourth high-speed production line in Emporia and a new 750,000-square-foot distribution hub in Edgerton.
“We wouldn’t make these types of investments unless we were confident in the team members, confident in the local folks that run Emporia,” said Simmons. “We are so happy to be in the city. We are very happy to continue to invest in our business and in the town itself.”
As previously reported by The Gazette, the Emporia facility has been in operation since 1998, beginning with one line and approximately 250 team members and was taken on by Simmons in 2010. They opened the $60 million 208,000-square foot Flexible Packaging facility in 2019, which produces pet food in pouches, cups and tubs, along with the canned pet food plant. In 2020, yet another $25 million investment came with the expansion of a third canning production line at the main plant.
“It’s a wonderful boost for Emporia not only just for our economic development but just for the community as whole,” Emporia mayor, Becky Smith said. “Simmons is a great company that doesn’t just look at their bottom line. They look at their community and try to support it in many ways. So to have the Governor recognize that this is an important thing not just for Emporia but for the state as a whole is always a wonderful thing.”
Simmons has a “great partnership” with the city of Emporia and the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas, said Scott Salmon, President of Simmons Pet Food in a previous Gazette interview. It also has a strong partnership with Flint Hills Technical College, enabling them to target graduates who want to be part of the company’s leadership and help grow the business.
“Our commitment to Emporia and the state of Kansas is only going to strengthen as we move forward,” said Salmon. “For our team, any time we’ve talked about doing what’s best for our team members, the local community and the state and Governor Kelly have always been here to support us and help us move our business forward. When this is done we will produce 70 million cases of pet food annually or 1.6 billion cans.”
Simmons will continue production as construction is underway. Construction is estimated to finish between the end of 2023 to mid-2024.
