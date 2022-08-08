Governor Laura Kelly and CEO of Simmons Foods, Todd Simmons, came to the Emporia location of Simmons Pet Food to discuss the expansion of the Emporia and Edgerton locations, which are a part of a $500 million growth plan.

Kelly's visit was part of her Prosperity on the Plains Tour.

