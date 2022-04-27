Rain is on the way back to Emporia. But the most dangerous day for it could be Friday.
The federal Storm Prediction Center already has put Chase and Lyon Counties at a level three “enhanced” chance for severe “supercell” thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.
“All modes of severe weather will be possible,” a briefing posted Wednesday in Topeka said. “This includes large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.”
The timing and intensity of the storms are still unclear.
Rain should begin early Thursday, with a 40-50% throughout the day. South winds may gust to 30 miles per hour. But any thunder in Emporia Thursday is not expected to rise to a severe level.
Local farmers and gardeners would appreciate rain right now. Emporia Municipal Airport has received 0.7 inches so far this month. The normal amount for April is 3.15 inches.
After the Friday storm threat, the weekend should be sunny with highs around 70 degrees.
A late report from Chase County indicates Cottonwood Falls reached the freezing point Tuesday morning, with a low of 32. The low at two recording stations around Emporia was 37.
