Wind chill map - 12.21.22

This map shows the projected lowest wind chills Friday morning. Forecasters say it could be the coldest wind chill in northeast Kansas since 1989.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

The winter solstice occurs at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday. The biggest winter storm of the season is giving parts of central Kansas a sneak preview.

Patches of light freezing drizzle developed Wednesday morning, with Emporia on the east edge of it and most of Chase County at risk. Emporia Municipal Airport had moments of freezing fog and mist during the night.

