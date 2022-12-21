The winter solstice occurs at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday. The biggest winter storm of the season is giving parts of central Kansas a sneak preview.
Patches of light freezing drizzle developed Wednesday morning, with Emporia on the east edge of it and most of Chase County at risk. Emporia Municipal Airport had moments of freezing fog and mist during the night.
The big blast comes later. A Winter Storm Warning for Lyon County begins at 6 p.m., lasting through midnight Friday morning. Chase and Greenwood Counties are not included.
But the issue will be more wind and cold, as opposed to snow. So the National Weather Service has a second, unusual “Wind Chill Warning” for the entire area from midnight Thursday to noon Friday.
Northwest winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour will make things “dangerously cold,” an advisory from Topeka Wednesday morning said.
The NWS expects a bottom-line wind chill of -31 in Emporia. That's cold enough for frostbite form on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
“Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility with near blizzard conditions at times,” the advisory added.
Yet the amount of snow expected in Emporia is relatively modest, at one to three inches. The storm system will move through quickly, but fierce wind will stir up the snow after that.
Tuesday's high in Cottonwood Falls was 40 degrees. Emporia Municipal Airport had its coldest day so far this month, with a high of 32.
But as snow develops during Wednesday evening, Emporia's forecast low Thursday will be -4. The high Thursday will be one above, followed by a low Thursday night of -7.
The wind should calm down for the weekend, with sunny days from Friday on. A slow warming trend will send the high to 11 Friday, 18 Saturday and 35 Sunday.
