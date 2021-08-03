A Neosho Rapids teen placed 24th in the high jump at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Humble, Texas Monday.
Trinity Windle jumped 1.45 meters in an age group that was stacked with tough competition. The 14-year-old was competing against 15- and 16-year-olds.
“With the Junior Olympics you go by your birthday at the end of December,” said Tamera Windle, Trinity’s mother. “Well, she has a late October birthday, so she’s competing with the older kids. It’s good practice for next year because you’re jumping against freshmen and sophomores, which she’ll be a freshman next year, so she’s already given that experience. It’ll be good for her.”
Trinity Windle participates in track and field and cross country at Hartford Junior/Senior High School. Tamera Windle said her daughter competed in sixth grade and then, due to COVID-19, did not have a track season last year. After hitting a 5-foot jump this year, Trinity Windle began working on her jumping over the summer.
She qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics after some top placing jumps earlier this summer. Windle placed second at the Missouri Valley district meet in Hays with a clearance of 5‘00”. This qualified her for the region 16 meet in Bentonville, Ark. where she placed first with a jump of 4.98 feet, which qualified her for the National Junior Olympic Games.
On Monday, Tamera Windle said Trinity “jumped well enough” but didn’t get the PR she was looking for.
“She did alright; she just got a little tight,” she said. “We had long, long breaks in between [jumpers] because of how many kids and then there was a long, long break in between right before the height she went out.”
Tamera Windle said there were also some technical errors that had some jump heights logging twice that had to be fixed before the competition could continue.
“When they got that all fixed there was a long, long break and they wouldn’t let them go warm up on the field because it was such a big meet,” she said.
Overall, it was a good experience for the Neosho Rapids teen and Tamera Windle said she hopes to see her daughter out there again next year.
The AAU Junior Olympics debuted in 2012 and is the largest national multi-sport event for youth in the United States.
