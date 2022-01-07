The Madison News
Madison High School National Honor Society will host a blood drive on from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at the high school. You can sign up at redcrossblood.org.
The nation’s blood supply is at a historical low, making it even more important to donate. According to the American Red Cross, the low supply “could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood and platelet transfusions for patients.”
Blood supply levels are at a low “not seen in more than a decade” and persist for the Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood.
“The ongoing decline comes at a time of year when donations typically fall,” they said. “Holiday get-togethers, school breaks and winter weather often lead to lower donor turnout, potentially further compounding the situation.”
Potential donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use the code MADISONKSHS. You can also contact Martie Helm at the high school at 620-437-2909.
