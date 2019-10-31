A flag ceremony featuring an ESU alum and retired soldier, a U.S. Army band and free admissions for active and retired military to the Hornet football game are just some of the events honoring veterans on Saturday, as Emporia State University helps kick off the All Veterans Tribute in Emporia, the Official Founding City of Veterans Day.
The day opens with a Flag Celebration at 10:30 a.m. in front of Plumb Hall. With a U.S. flag suspended between the columns of the campus’ administration building, the Sons of the American Revolution color guard will present the colors.
Retired U.S. Army Col. Cameron Leiker, an Emporia State alumnus, is the guest speaker. He enlisted as a private in the Kansas Army National Guard while attending Emporia State. After graduating in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in economics, he earned a regular Army commission as an Armor officer. Leiker served 32 years, including 28 years of active service in the United States, Germany, South Korea, Iraq and Djibouti.
Leiker’s presentation is titled “Leadership and Service.” He last spoke at Emporia State in 2012 when he delivered the second Sam E. and Jeannene Hayes Lecture.
Another special treat on Saturday is participation of the 312th Army Band of Lawrence. Loaded Brass, the band’s brass ensemble, will participate in the Flag Celebration. The full 312th Army Band will join the Emporia Marching Hornets to perform “Star Spangled Banner” before the Emporia State football game, which is slated for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
All active duty and retired military personnel with ID receive free admission to the game against the Washburn Ichabods.
Then, on Tuesday and Wednesday, ESU University Libraries and Archives supports the All Veterans Tribute with two showings of the documentary, “From Horse Cavalry to B-29: The Kansas Homefront During World War II,” written by Pat O’Brien and Loren Pennington. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday in the William Allen White Library Exhibit Hall outside Room 119. The audience is limited to 30 people at each presentation.
The annual Military Roundtable returns on Nov. 7. Greg Schneider, ESU professor of history, will present on the Treaty of Versailles at 7:30 p.m. in the Preston Family Room on the second floor of the Memorial Union. The event is free.
The Emporia Convention and Visitors Bureau organizes the entire All Veterans Tribute! each year around Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11.
For a full list of activities in the Emporia area, go to visitemporia.com/event/2019-all-veterans-tribute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.