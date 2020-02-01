The Flint Hills League Scholars Bowl meet was held at Central Heights in Richmond on Thursday.
It was a round robin tournament with all league schools in attendance.
Shea Tyrrell was the high-scorer of the night with 170 points. Aidan Shaw and Seth Brittain came in second and third, respectively, for team-high scores.
The West Franklin round was the most intense for Chase County, with captain Tanner Koch making an important and accurate challenge on a math question that proved to be vital to Chase County and the resulting need for tiebreakers. He also provided the winning answer of "Henry Clay" to get the victory.
At the conclusion of round 6, the participants knew they had first place. The question was about whether or not they would remain undefeated.
Central Heights was in the lead for most of the round, and it wasn't until question 14 that Caleb Stout secured the tie. He and Cory Johnson finished the round answering the last two questions for the 60-40 victory.
Five of the six participants are seniors.
"This was a great day for the seniors, especially as the last time they got this close to a league championship was 8th grade/junior high, where they missed it by one question, which resulted in a loss and second place," Chase County Coach LeAnn Hansford said.
Chase County will complete next at Regionals in Moundridge on Thursday.
Scores
vs Osage City
110-30
vs Mission Valley
50-30
vs Council Grove
60-45
vs West Franklin (2nd round tiebreaker)
60-50
vs Northern Heights
50-40
vs Lyndon
40-25
vs Central Heights
60-40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.