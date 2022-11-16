Wind chill map - 11.16.22

This map shows projected minimum wind chills for Thursday night. The low temperature in Emporia should be 17 degrees with flurries possible.

 Courtesy Twitter.com/NWSWichita

After further review, forecasters have concluded Monday night's snowfall wasn't much to review.

National Weather Service offices report Emporia received a mere trace of snow Monday evening. Southern Greenwood County had about one inch, while Ottawa had 2.5 inches.

