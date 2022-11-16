After further review, forecasters have concluded Monday night's snowfall wasn't much to review.
National Weather Service offices report Emporia received a mere trace of snow Monday evening. Southern Greenwood County had about one inch, while Ottawa had 2.5 inches.
The total precipitation Monday was 0.10 inches at both Municipal Airport and Cottonwood Falls.
Abnormally cold air for mid-November remains and is likely to stay through the weekend.
The normal high in Emporia and Cottonwood Falls for November 15 is 56 degrees. Tuesday's top was 42. The low of 23 was 10 degrees colder than normal.
A little more rain and snow might fall Thursday evening, but the chances apparently are so small that the NWS hasn't put a percentage on it. The better chance for flurries is in Greenwood County.
Then Friday should be the coldest day of this wave, with the high not expected to get above freezing. The temperature should moderate to a high of 45 Sunday.
