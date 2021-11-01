Tuesday will be a decision day across Kansas. But plenty of people already have made up their minds.
“The total in-person was 802,” Lyon County Deputy Clerk Amie Jackson said Monday.
She spoke about 90 minutes after advance voting closed for local elections across the state. The general election is Tuesday, along with the deadline to postmark mail ballots.
Chase County Clerk Connie Pretzer said her office received 152 advance ballots by Monday’s noon deadline.
Jackson noted none of the early ballots will be counted until 7 p.m. Tuesday, after polls close at 14 Lyon County locations.
“They need to take a photo ID,” Jackson advised traditional voters. “That’s all they need.”
The League of Women Voters website Vote411.org says registered voters in Kansas can take as long as two hours off from their jobs to vote.
A discussion developed on Emporia social media Monday about whether voters should receive a postcard reminder about the election and where to vote. Jackson said that’s not generally required.
“There’s a statute that requires us to send out a postcard if your polling place has changed,” Jackson explained. “None of our polling places changed from last year.”
But some voters might have changed how they cast ballots, in the wake of the pandemic.
Jackson said 396 mail ballots were sent to voters, with 200 returned by last Friday afternoon. Mailed ballots must reach the county clerk’s office by Friday to be counted.
The biggest questions in Lyon County Tuesday involve city commission seats, school board positions and a referendum.
Emporia voters have three citywide city commission spots to fill. Incumbents Susan Brinkman and Danny Giefer are seeking reelection. They’re competing against William Garner, Jermy Hinkle, Travis Hitt and James Sauder.
Americus has a contest for mayor between Jesse McKee and incumbent Dustin Wright. Wright was unopposed in 2017.
But voters in Reading must write in someone for mayor, as no one filed for the job. Two city council candidates match the number of open positions there.
In Chase County, the only competitive mayor’s race Tuesday is in Strong City. Lydia Simmons seeks another two-year term, while Jenny Wagers challenges her. Five people are running for three open city council seats there.
Some local school board races are receiving national attention, because of the controversies surrounding COVID-19 rules. One candidate in Andover received an endorsement last week from former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The Emporia school board has three at-large positions at stake Tuesday. Only one of the six candidates is an incumbent. Michael Crouch is racing against Christina Faulkner, Lillian Lingenfelter, Paul Meinke, Jami Reever and Jennifer Thomas.
Three positions on the Marion-Florence school board will appear on Chase County ballots. Two of the three places have two candidates, while a third seat has only one.
All Lyon County ballots should have a question on renewing a one-percent sales tax for 15 years. Chase County voters must decide if public businesses can sell liquor by the drink without also selling food.
No statewide races are on the ballot Tuesday. But some people running for office next year might have left that impression with emails they sent over the weekend. They considered Sunday night an early fundraising deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.