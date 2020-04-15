Terry Thompson, Supervisor in Emporia, will celebrate 30 years of service to the Kansas Department of Transportation next month.
Thompson began his service with KDOT, in Emporia, in 1990 as an Equipment Operator and through a series of promotions, he became the Subarea Supervisor in 2016. As the supervisor, Thompson coordinates highway maintenance tasks for his crew.
Thompson and his wife of 38 years, Marcia, live in Emporia. They have a son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Jill Thompson who also live in Emporia with their two-month old son, Trent, and a daughter, Kimberly, who is engaged to be married to Cole Webb in October and they live in Wichita.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.