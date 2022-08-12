The Street Cats Club recently completed its 100th cat adoption and also set a new record for the number cats adopted in one day at the end of July.

“The premise of the Street Cats Club is to improve the lives of stray cats by controlling and reducing the stray cat population,” said Victoria Partridge, founder of the club. “So the majority of the work we do is called trap, neuter, return — or TNR.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.