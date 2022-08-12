The Street Cats Club recently completed its 100th cat adoption and also set a new record for the number cats adopted in one day at the end of July.
“The premise of the Street Cats Club is to improve the lives of stray cats by controlling and reducing the stray cat population,” said Victoria Partridge, founder of the club. “So the majority of the work we do is called trap, neuter, return — or TNR.”
The 99th and 100th cats were adopted in a pair. Mei-Mei and Tulip and were adopted by Demi Jackson.
They were among five cats that were adopted that day.
“I couldn’t be happier. They’ve already added so much joy to my life! Happy 100th!!” commented Jackson on a Facebook post.
There are approximately 20 - 30 participants in the club, which was established in 2019. Their sole focus is on stray cats, they do not neuter or foster house cats. The initiative started with lowering the population of stray cats by neutering but then they realized that some cats would not survive long if released, this is when their efforts to find these cats homes began.
“As we were doing that we realized there are some cats that we shouldn’t let back out into those colonies because they are sick, injured or orphaned,” said Partridge. “They would not survive and those are the cats that go into our foster program.”
Street Cats Club has grown as an organization with their main project being to collect stray cats off the street, neuter them and then release them. This year they have completed 150 TNRs which was an increase from last year’s 19.
“The partnership with K-State has done a major number and has brought the program where it really should be. Because that was our whole goal, was to do more TNRs than foster because ideally if we get the stray cat population under control, then that helps all of the reduces and the shelters. Because it just reduces the number of stray cats that are being brought in.”
Working with Kansas State University when its veterinary students come to town and offer neutering services has made a huge difference in the club’s efforts. They also work with every pet store and shelter in town to make the biggest impact they can.
The organization also does fundraising to keep them functioning year round. Currently they are doing an online auction that has just a few days left to go. The auction closes Aug. 15.
They are also holding a separate drawing for the chance to win a $300 gift certificate to Maud’s Tattoo Company. You can purchase a chance to win for just $10.
