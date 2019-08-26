Out on the town Saturday night, lookin’ for a good time, I’d heard about these Emporia Main Street speakeasies folks were goin’ to where they could drink, gamble and dance the night away on the down low.
Prohibition has taken a pounding on those of us who like a good Old Fashioned after a long day of work. Mr. White, my boss, feels the opposite and is quite happy with the way prohibition has seemingly “cleaned up” Emporia.
Well, Mr. White, the rest of us newsfolk would like to have ourselves a looksee and figure out what the speakeasy babble has been all about.
Just as the sun was bidding goodnight, I made my way down Commercial Street, where the rest of Emporia seemed to have already started the party. A couple blocks down, a fella by the name of Jimmy Dixon gave me nod. A couple keen folks around me noticed and stopped with me to see what Dixon was up to tonight. He’s known for a good time.
Crampin’ in all close, Dixon stamped our hand in the shape of a die and told us to check out the “726 Special.” A few yards down, we slid into Maud’s Tattoo Company, where Big John and the Boys hosted Big John’s Secret Drinking Gambling Billiards Hall. You can always county on Maud to have giggle water.
Teachers, businessmen and gangsters all mingled around the billiards table sipping Southside Gin Fizz, Al Capone’s favorite drink, Becky our barkeep said. Only the best. Others were playing poker or roulette.
Big John’s buddy, Moose, was the hard-boiled roulette croupier.
“Me and Big John, we go way back,” he told me. “We’ve been underground for a little while. We’ve had some moonshine, we’ve had some run-ins with the law, but we’ve come through real good. So, now we’re able to have this spot — the speakeasy — where we can have games and drinks, and anyone can come in, but we gotta be careful.”
I previously heard tale of Moose wrestling a bear once. There had never been a better time to inquire for the truth and lay rumors aside.
“It was really just kinda a hairy guy,” he said. “But I like it to play out. Who else do you know who’s wrestled a bear?”
Attaboy, Moose. I don’t know anybody else who’s wrestled a bear (or a particularly hairy big six, for that matter).
Word on the street is Moose is also behind turnin’ the cops into friends at the juice joint with a little dough.
“That’s where ol’ Jeffy came from. He was a law man, but he’s on our side now,” he said.
Big John’s moll, April Armstrong, let us in on a little secret about where we could continue indulging in our dear libations. She snuck us a note on the back of a domino and let us figure out the rest.
Our DIRTY dames are the cat’s meow!
KAN you swing over for a drink?
Knock 3 times to enter.
Just when the goings got good, Big John yelled, “There’s a fire in the kitchen!” The doorman hustled us all out the back door, yelling, “Don’t let the coppers catch ya!”
The group we became as we fumbled down the alley trying to figure out where to go next ended up being the group with whom we would jump from joint to joint.
I scurried ahead of the others and bobbed my head out of the alley, checking both directions to make sure the coast was clear. Just as we started to cross the street, we heard clanging and someone shout, “I’m going to pump your guts full of lead.”
We ran toward the shouting to see what the hubbub was all about. A doll we came across warned us to not go over there, because they were shooting at each other.
By the time we got to the door of Dirty Kanza Promotions, where the Black Cat speakeasy hid, things had calmed down, but the doorman warned us that because it had been a rough crowd that night, if he said scram, we were to scram.
This speakeasy had Cuban charm, serving Cuba Libres and deconstructed Cuban sandwiches, chips and salsa.
Wanted man John McCracken The Immortal whispered to me they had cleaned up a body before we got through the door, which “is harder than you’d think,” he said.
McCracken took a strange electric contraption out of his pocket to talk to somebody far away. Folks around agreed we would not put it past McCracken to be a time traveler.
A fella who said he worked down at the docks didn’t recall unloading these particular crates. Must’a been a real secret Cuban rig bringin’ us this giggle water.
“I don’t think I’ve seen this many dames in pants,” the same fella said, lookin’ around at the boozehounds. “This is a place of low morals.”
Server gals tootled around the place handing out authentic Cuban candy cigarettes. On the back of the label was a clue for the next joint to hit.
Search for the highest KRESS downtown.
Three Octaves higher meets the Blue Note.
Just remember “Phonus Balonus.”
Before long, someone’s beef got to be too much, and a dispute broke out.
Cap gun shots rang out and infamous Irishman Rick Becker fell to the floor. Must’a been some torpedo who bumped him off. The doorman yelled for us to scram, and we kindly obliged.
“That was pretty nuts,” a gal in our group sighed.
After revisiting the clue, we resolved that it must be the third floor of the Kress Center where we were expected next.
Up and up the stairs we moved, our herd narrowing in at the French doors under the chandelier. We heard jazz and could see blue lights keeping the place cozy.
Jag Juice and jazz were the bees’ knees at this joint. We let loose once we heard the owners of the building were out of town. The big windows enticed us to watch the hoppin’ downtown and keep our senses keen for the cops.
While lounging, each of us received a postcard with the next clue printed on the back.
Come get zozzeled at the “Special Feature” tonight!
Tell the Doll in the box office that J.W. III put you on the list.
“Hmm… box office,” we hummed around the table. Surely that must be the Granada Theatre, we decided.
The second we figured it out, the owners of the building sprang in for a surprise visit, and we all scattered toward the Granada.
The Granada twinkled and beckoned us with a “Special Feature” on the marquis.
Up the stairs, pianist Bob Haselhuhn played as folks drank what Granada Advertising Sales and Customer Service Representative Rebeca Herrera lovingly called “Granada Girl,” based on the classic painting.
“She makes me feel beautiful and makes me feel alive,” she said about the painting.
“The Granada Girl tells us that we’re bold, that it’s a classy place,” she said. “Yet, we have different genres for all people to come have a good time with their families for events, for concerts, for a little bit of everything.”
In the middle of it all, a copper burst in.
“We didn’t do anything wrong,” one woman yelled. Others screamed as they scrambled toward the door. But the copper got everyone’s attention before anyone could get too far.
Thankfully, we weren’t in trouble; he came baring good news.
“Alright, gang,” he shouted. “I need yer attention. Here’s the deal. Prohibition has been lifted.”
Cheers rang out across Emporia as others caught word of the swell news. We heard that folks were headed to The Copper Top to celebrate.
At The Copper Top, guys and gals cheered and drank to their heart’s content. They celebrated living in a town that no longer had to be secretive about visiting any gin mills or joints anymore.
“It’s literally the perfect balance — Emporia,” local Heath Kraft said while drinking down a celebratory beer.
Into the late hours, everyone indulged in all good things, ensuring they’d be resting all day Sunday.
Cheers.
