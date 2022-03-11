The outdoor weather siren in Americus is currently out of order, the Americus Police Department announced Friday afternoon.
The Americus City Council is currently working on acquiring a replacement but that is expected to take 4-8 weeks.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has been alerted to the situation and will assist with warning citizens if any severe weather events occur before the siren is replaced.
