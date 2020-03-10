About 10 college students, and one sixth-grader, gather each Friday to learn how to speak, read and write Japanese from Emporia State University’s Japanese Association Sakura.
“There are lots of American students, as well as international students,” member, undergraduate nursing major and class teacher Hinano Nishisako said, “so if you want to meet people with very different backgrounds, this is a good place to do that.”
Students were offered cans of soda during the lesson, adding to the welcoming and comfortable environment of the class.
“I think it’s a very good place to hang out,” Nishisako said. “Everyone is welcome.”
The class structure usually follows: watch a short video about Japan, review the Japanese alphabet by speaking the letters aloud, go over a grammatical element of the language, practice the grammar with a worksheet, go over the worksheet as a class, discuss the relevance of the lesson and watch a short cultural presentation about a Japanese Association member’s Japanese home experience.
“You know, the US and Japan are totally different,” Nishisako said. “I think American people enjoy listening to the cultural presentations.”
Some of the students in the class have previous experience with the Japanese language, while others are completely new to it.
Sisters Ali and Ashlyn Alingh were both familiar with speaking the Japanese language, but were interested in learning how to improve their reading and writing skills. Growing up in Emporia, they said they did not see a lot of areas celebrating Asian culture. They were also the ones to point out to others that not all of the Asian population in Emporia is Chinese, and that if people listened to the languages, the differences were apparent.
Another student, Justin Brown, said he is working on his Japanese with the hope of better communicating with his Japanese roommate.
The students’ majors range from agriculture to physics to English, showing that learning Japanese is something of interest to many individuals at ESU.
In addition to the class, the Japanese Association also hosts about four food day events, at which Japanese food is served and the language is practiced. The food day event is open to the public.
To stay updated with The Japanese Association Sakura, follow its Facebook page.
