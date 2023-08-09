LYON COUNTY — A significant water line break that resulted in a service outage for Rural Water District No. 1 customers in Bushong, Allen and Admire has been repaired. The district which serves northern Lyon County, reported the incident Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has taken action in response to the situation, issuing a boil water advisory for the Lyon County Rural Water District 1 public water supply system. This advisory covers the area north of Road 290, encompassing the City of Allen, the City of Admire, and the City of Bushong.
Customers within the affected areas are advised to adhere to the following precautions until further notice:
- Boil water for one minute before consuming or using for food preparation. Alternatively, use bottled water.
- Avoid using ice cubes and ice from household automatic icemakers.
- If tap water appears discolored, run the water until it becomes clear to flush the lines.
- For dishes and food contact surfaces, immerse them in clean tap water containing one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water for at least one minute.
- While bathing, water does not typically need to be boiled. However, supervision of children is recommended to prevent ingestion of water. Individuals with cuts or severe rashes may consider consulting a physician.
The boil water advisory, initiated on August 9, 2023, will remain in effect until the conditions posing a risk of bacterial contamination have been resolved. KDHE officials enacted the advisory due to a line break leading to a loss of pressure in the system. Inadequate pressure maintenance could potentially result in a loss of chlorine residuals and subsequent bacterial contamination.
It is important to note that only KDHE has the authority to issue a rescind order after conducting testing at a certified laboratory.
