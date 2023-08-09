asdf

LYON COUNTY — A significant water line break that resulted in a service outage for Rural Water District No. 1 customers in Bushong, Allen and Admire has been repaired. The district which serves northern Lyon County, reported the incident Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has taken action in response to the situation, issuing a boil water advisory for the Lyon County Rural Water District 1 public water supply system. This advisory covers the area north of Road 290, encompassing the City of Allen, the City of Admire, and the City of Bushong.

