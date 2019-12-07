The Emporia High boys basketball team enjoyed the benefits of a sturdy defensive performance in its first home game of the season Friday evening, outscoring the Hayden Wildcats by a score of 56-41.
“I’m happy with a win to start the season, but we need to be better at sharing the ball on the offensive end,” said EHS Head Coach Beau Welch after the game. “That’s the main key for us. Defensively, I think we’ve got a lot of tough guys. I think we’re going to continue to be tough on that end, and that’s how we’ll keep winning games. But to polish all that up, we need to put together a better, more complete effort on offense.”
Opening-night jitters were apparent early with both the Spartans and Wildcats playing frantic, turnover-laden basketball in the first quarter. Emporia High found itself with a 12-10 lead after eight minutes before the game developed into a contest of runs throughout the remainder of the half. The Spartans began the second quarter with a 7-2 burst to bring their advantage to 19-12 and force a Hayden timeout. Senior Beau Baumgardner and juniors Charles Snyder and Hunter Hines were able to get easy shots under the basket for the majority of the quarter, but the Wildcats were able to shore up some of their defensive holes by the halftime whistle.
After calling another timeout to regroup down 25-17, Hayden scored the next seven points to cut the Spartan lead to one with 50 seconds left to play in the second quarter. Emporia cashed in a quick basket before the whistle to extend the lead back to 27-24 before half.
“There are a lot of things we can do a lot better,” Welch said. “I thought we kind of left the door open a little bit for them to hang around.”
Emporia High made a defensive adjustment of its own to begin the third period, choosing to utilize a 2-3 zone and sporadic full-court press during the second half. The switch paid dividends as Hayden shooters were forced to settle for long — and often contested — shots from beyond the arc throughout much of the remaining 16 minutes. The Spartans continued to impose their will in the paint, extending their lead to 38-31 by the end of the third and grabbing leads by as much as 15 points several times in the final quarter en route to a season-opening win.
Senior Skyler Douglas finished the game strong to lead all scorers with 16 points, while Snyder joined him in double figures with 10. Hines and senior Connor Hoyt added to their solid defensive performances by each chipping in 9 points of their own.
“Skyler played with a lot of great energy for us,” Welch said. “He’s really good when he plays with that kind of energy. That’s the way we’ve got to have him play all the time. Charles is also a guy that demands a lot of attention. From an offensive standpoint, I think he tried to do too much at times. We talked a lot throughout the game about letting opportunities come to him instead of forcing them. I think as things went along, he got a little better. We’ve got a long way to go, but I thought our top five guys really gave us a lot of good energy tonight.”
The Spartan boys will head to Wichita for their first road contest of the season Monday against Wichita Independent. Tip off will follow the conclusion of the Lady Spartans game, which begins at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.