DeLane, Darlene and Hillcrest drives saw more foot traffic than usual on a nice December night Saturday during its 36th annual Toy Drop.
Emporians were welcomed to donate toys, mingle with friends and Santa Claus and enjoy the beautiful Christmas decorations.
“The cheer really comes from watching these little kids bring these toys to help these young children in Emporia,” Santa Claus said. “That’s really the big thing. I think if you see their eyes, it’s the true meaning of Christmas right there — it’s giving.”
Last year, the event brought in more than $500, 44 large bags of toys and 10 bicycles. Throughout the evening, children also brought baked goods and milk for Santa to make sure he and his elves were taken care of. Two of his elves, M’Kenna Walburn Heins and Rose Turpin, said they were having a fun time helping him take note of children’s behavior and reporting it back to him.
“It’s really important, so Santa doesn’t have to watch over them all the time, like when it’s around Christmas time and he’s getting ready,” Walburn Heins said.
Turpin said she also takes care of the reindeer and helps makes presents. Thankfully, the elves get a break from making toys on Toy Drop night.
Individuals are known to donate truckloads of gifts at this event. The money donations go to SOS and the toy donations go to the Salvation Army. New and nearly-new toys are accepted and span all age ranges.
Marianna Gibbens and Aneta Bodkin were two of the first in the neighborhood to help start the event.
“I’m feeling great,” Gibbens said about the night. “It’s always beautiful every year. Every year it changes a little. Aneta and I have been here the longest of anybody … When new neighbors come, they participate like they should.”
The event has notably brought the neighborhood together. Betsy Yanik moved to the neighborhood about eight years after the Toy Drop tradition began.
“When we were looking at houses, we came upon this one, and in the contract at the bottom it says, ‘Christmas lights negotiable,’ and I thought, ‘That’s the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen," Yanik said. "I don’t care whether we get a string of lights or not."
Soon thereafter, Yanik received a call from the realtor who, in a serious tone, told her she would want the lights.
Her soon-to-be neighbors requested they decorate her house. When her family turned onto DeLane Drive, “it was like we hit the North Pole,” she said. The house and its trees were completely decorated. She quickly became acquainted with the neighbors through the event and when they came over after the holidays to pick up their respective strands of lights.
Yanik and the others laughed about the beauty of how their neighborhood has communed and look forward to this year’s success and all of the following years to come.
