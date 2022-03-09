Several places are paying heed to the forecast of several inches of snow Thursday and are cancelling or delaying events. Here is our updated list:
SCHOOLS
USD 251 - Parent-teacher conferences canceled Thursday
ACTIVITIES
Emporia Main Street - Quarter Mania canceled Thursday
Emporia Senior Center - closed Thursday
SPORTS
ESU baseball at Central Missouri - postponed until at least Saturday
ESU tennis at Southwestern - postponed Friday
