Yes, that was a tornado that hit Madison Wednesday night.
National Weather Service researchers confirmed it Thursday. They concluded a low-level EF-0 twister hit the south side of the city around 9:20 p.m.
“The tornado trekked southeast producing damage to a carport and trees,” a tweet from the NWS Wichita office said.
A survey team determined the tornado was on the ground for four minutes, was about 100 yards wide and moved along the ground 0.4 miles before lifting.
The tornado's peak winds were estimated at 75 miles per hour. But as a severe thunderstorm raged, emergency management officials estimated gusts were as high as 90 mph.
No one was hurt by the tornado. But streets in Madison flooded, as 2.23 inches of rain fell. Damage also was reported at the city pool, along with shingle damage on some homes.
Wednesday night was the first tornado in the Madison area since July 2016. That one landed briefly seven miles west of town, then a supercell left extensive damage in Eureka.
Historic articles in The Madison News show the city also had a tornado during this week in 1968.
