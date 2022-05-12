Everyone seems to be pinching pennies, or maybe dollar bills, when it comes to fuel prices. Even the Lyon County budget is feeling it.
“The amount has almost doubled for gasoline and doubled for diesel fuel,” county commission chair Rollie Martin said Thursday. “I believe the county uses between 8,000-10,000 gallons a month.”
Add that to what Martin calls “wage pressures,” and the county budget for 2022 already is looking perilous.
“We've got to start thinking in different ways, to keep things under control until the end of the year,” Martin said.
For instance, the County Commission voted Thursday to chip seal a section of Americus Road between U.S. 50 and Road 180. That half-mile strip will cost $80,000, but it's not as much as Martin prefers.
“We usually do so much maintenance every year,” he said while driving through construction in Emporia. “We're going to do something to get by for a couple of years.” with a major improvement coming later.
Lyon County received a federal grant earlier this year to widen Road F, or Americus Road, between Americus and Bushong. Martin explained that's likely to be part of the 2023 budget.
Also at Thursday's meeting, with Doug Peck absent, the two remaining commissioners:
- signed a letter confirming it has reviewed Lyon County's anti-alcohol and anti-drug policies. Martin explained it is required by the state.
- heard a reminder from County Clerk Tammy Vopat that the deadline to file for local offices in this year's election is Wednesday, June 1.
- appointed Dorothy Dunn to the Council on Aging Board, representing Neosho Rapids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.