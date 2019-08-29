Flint Hills Technical College gave incoming students a chance to become active members of the community during a student engagement fair Wednesday.
Between classes, Wranglers were encouraged to visit a wide variety of activity booths and tables set up on the sidewalks throughout campus. Groups present included churches inviting fellowship, veteran’s clubs looking to connect with former service members, political organizations helping register voters, Emporia Main Street businesses offering employment opportunities and several charitable nonprofits hoping to make a difference.
Now in its second year, FHTC President Dean Hollenbeck said the fair was a vital part of getting students invested in their home away from home.
“I think it’s important that we look at some of the social aspects of going to school, and one of those is being a good community member,” Hollenbeck said. “It’s important for us to do as an institution so our students know that their time spent here isn’t just about going to school and classes, it’s about seeing the outside community and knowing there are lots of things they can be involved with in their future and in their careers.”
Local representatives were excited to be able to meet face-to face with members of a younger demographic, saying it was a way for them to inject enthusiasm and new ideas into their organizations as well as pave the way for a better Emporia.
“Every organization is looking for some youth, for some excitement and rejuvenation,” said Twin Lakes Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy Coordinator Angela Anderson. “It’s crucial for youth to get interested in their surroundings and their community, and I’m here today to hopefully give them some opportunities to do that.”
“It’s important for people in our country today to really evaluate things, to really be educated of the principles of both parties so they can make choices for themselves,” Lyon County Republicans Chair Peggy Mast added. “The community — and the country — is theirs in the future. They’re the ones that are going to be taking charge one of these days, so I think it’s important that they be able to evaluate even current events and issues in regards to their political viewpoints.”
While emphasized, the theme of community service wasn’t the only message for Wranglers to take away from the day. Several groups such as United Way, SOS Inc. and Beacon for Hope were also in attendance to give students access to resources necessary to help them succeed, not just in the classroom, but in their relationships and personal lives.
“We’re hoping to connect with college students to let them know that they’re not alone, to provide them with the education to help them identify whether they’re struggling or a friend is struggling and help them get resources here in Emporia,” said Melissa Kurtenbach, executive director at Beacon for Hope. “We have found that youth and young adults struggle a lot [with suicide], it’s actually the second leading cause of death for this particular age group. So the sooner we can identify those that might be struggling and get them the help they need, the sooner we can prevent those crises from happening.”
FHTC students looking for employment or volunteer opportunities are encouraged to visit the school’s community outreach page at www.fhtc.edu/web/site/comm-out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.