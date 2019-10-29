The granite phase of the Southern Lyon County All Veterans Memorial was completed Tuesday morning in Olpe's Jones Park.
Consisting of 10 oversized stones in total, the monument pays respect to the sacrifice of all veterans buried in southern Lyon County cemeteries, regardless of when they served.
Thursday, the granite stones featuring the names of those veterans were placed onto granite slabs, which were set in place in September.
The project started when two Olpe-area veterans, Gary Murphy and Jerry Haag, noticed a lack of war memorials in the community. The duo quickly formed a committee of locals along with Rick Fell, Gerald Kehres, Steve Kuhlman and Project Designer Eric Schreiner. The group has been raising funds ever since.
