If history is any indication, the 2022 tornado season in the Emporia area is practically over.
An interactive map posted by the National Weather Service in Topeka shows only two tornadoes have struck Lyon County during the month of July. None are shown as landing in Chase County.
Saturday marked the anniversary of the strongest July twister. In 1971, an EF-2 tornado traveled for about five miles. No one was injured.
The most recent July tornado touched down July 2, 1993. It stayed on the ground for only 0.3 miles, and was rated an EF-0.
Yet the map shows Lyon County has experienced occasional tornadoes later in the year.
An EF-0 twister landed on August 17, 1985. Another one touched down November 27, 2005 west of Hartford, damaging several farmsteads but injuring no one.
Lyon County has seen tornadoes as early in the year as March 13.
The map shows touchdowns between 1950-2020. This year's tornadoes, such as the one which landed in Madison in mid-June, are not included.
