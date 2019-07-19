The Kansas Pipeline Association awarded a $1,000 grant to the Olpe and District No. 1 Fire Department Thursday morning at the fire station.
The funds will be used to purchase emergency response and safety equipment.
“The Olpe Fire Department is going through a needs assessment for personal safety equipment, and we have a number of different items,” Olpe Fire Chief Wade Schmidt said. “We rate them on importance and age to be replaced. That’s what this grant will go toward, to better serve our community and anyone that needs our help and, most importantly, keep our own responders safe.”
Ron Boline, operations manager for the Panhandle Eastern Pipeline and Energy Transfer, said the grant has been awarded on top of the purchase of air monitoring equipment for the department by Panhandle Eastern.
“The KPA has around $15,000 - $20,000 ... and what they do is, they look to help areas on any kind of needs program,” Boline said. “It works two ways, because it helps that the government gets to see that we’re active in the community and that we’re getting involved with emergency [personnel], and this group tries to spread it out to departments across the State of Kansas.”
Boline said the KPA works with local emergency responders for hands-on training opportunities. That way, in the event of a pipeline explosion or emergency, both emergency responders and pipeline workers will know where to go, what to do and how to help.
“It helps us, in an emergency, know that we can count on the Olpe Fire Department,” Boline said. “We always stress during these trainings that we’ll operate the valves, and that the [responders] keep the people safe.”
Schmidt said those training exercises are beneficial for his department as well.
“It allows us to speak directly to the operators of these pipelines and understand their safety procedures if there is an event they need a response for,” he said. “It helps us to understand all of the hazards that they encounter or that we might encounter on their property or right-of-way, how we should properly approach that from a safety standpoint and how we can keep our community safe. Instead of learning how to handle an accident the day of an event, it allows us to pre-plan and kind of have an idea of — we won’t know exactly what we’re going into, but they are going to do this and we’re going to take care of our community this way.”
Schmidt said these trainings and support from the KPA and its members are more important than most people realize.
“There are more underground utilities that run through Kansas than anyone knows about,” he said.
Boline said he was happy to help Schmidt and the rest of the Olpe Fire Department.
“It’s really great that we’re able to award them some money,” he said.
For more information about the KPA, visit www.kpa-awareness.com.
