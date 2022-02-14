Why lease, when you can buy and save money?
That was a big question for the Madison-Virgil school board Monday night. For the moment, it’s simply thinking over the answer.
Superintendent Stephen Jowers proposed moving to a rotation for replacing the district’s buses. They would be purchased instead of leased, to save money in several areas.
“We’re spending $77,000 a year just on bus leases,” Jowers told the board. “We could be buying almost a brand new bus every year for that price.”
So if Jowers’s 10-year plan begins this summer, one of the older buses would be bought. Two others would be re-leased, admittedly at a higher price of $105,000. Two more would remain as is.
Then the number of leased buses would decline in future years, with older buses eventually sold.
“At 10 years, we feel we can get something out of our buses rather than nothing,” Jowers explained.
He added the odds of buses having mechanical trouble goes up after 10 years. And shorter yellow buses cannot be leased anymore.
“They say there’s no profit to be made,” the superintendent said.
Jowers said by purchasing vehicles, the district could spend $662,000 over 10 years. Leasing would cost $800,000 over the same period.
The board took no action on Jowers’s idea. But several members asked about maintenance costs. Jowers admitted the company that leases buses has not fulfilled its promise to provide a mechanic.
“The mechanic they have right now is split among four states – Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska. One mechanic,” Jowers said.
Jowers also updated the board on matters related to COVID-19. He noted a 30-day pause in contact tracing is scheduled to end Friday. But an announcement could come from Topeka before then.
“There is a meeting with (Kansas Education) Commissioner Randy Watson on Thursday,” Jowers noted.
If the pause ends, Jowers said his two school nurses are prepared to resume the tracing.
Jowers said three students tested positive for the coronavirus last week. The three days of homebound learning during a virus surge in December have put the district in good shape for the rest of the term.
Read more about Monday night’s meeting in the next edition of The Madison News.
