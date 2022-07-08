The heat is off in the Emporia area, but a slight risk of rain is not.
The National Weather Service ended a three-day excessive heat warning Thursday night. Emporia had a high of 93 degrees Thursday and a maximum heat index of 102.
An excessive heat warning continued Friday for the southeast corner of Kansas, south of Greenwood County.
Only a trace of rain was recorded at Emporia Municipal Airport Thursday, while Council Grove Lake had 0.09 inches. Heavy rain fell along the northern strip of Kansas counties.
Other than a random shower, the weekend should be pleasant. The days should be sunny through Sunday with highs around 90 degrees.
Hotter conditions with a stronger chance for rain return Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.