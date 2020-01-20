With the Kansas City Chiefs, for the first time in 50 years, clinching their spot to compete for the NFL championship on Feb. 2 in Miami, there’s a lot of pent-up demand across Chiefs Kingdom for fans wanting to be there in person for the game and festivities.
Flexibility will be key for those booking travel at the last minute, but as a AAA member, you could save big on game tickets, hotel costs and car rentals — a definite score for your wallet.
AAA Travel Advice
Airfare:
Because the location of the Big Game is in Miami, a well-known vacation destination, there are multiple airports (Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and West Palm Beach) to consider when booking travel. Be flexible and remember that with less than two weeks until the game, airfare inventory may be low. Other Florida airports — such as Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville — may provide additional flight options and pricing and perhaps more availability on rental cars, with a relatively short drive to Miami.
Bus and Train:
If you don’t mind taking extra time to travel, bus and train routes may be another consideration. Dates, times and the number of stops can vary, but if your funds are small but your love for football is limitless, this option could be worth investigating.
Hotel:
Hotel options are plenty and available for all price points, however booking now may be within the non-cancellation period, meaning charges (typically one night’s stay) for any cancellations.
“Being flexible with your flight, hotel and rental car options will be the best way to go about planning a trip to Miami for the Big Game, especially last-minute,” said Matthew Bert, travel agent with AAA Kansas. “If your plans allow, consider extending your time in Florida to escape the winter weather much of the country is seeing. South Florida’s average high temperature for February is about 75 degrees.”
Travel like a Champion
Making your travel plans with a travel agent is a good idea, especially to try and avoid any potential scams.
Use your credit card when purchasing to give yourself a good way to have money returned if you need to cancel or dispute a charge.
Read hotel/airline policies carefully so you understand what cancellation policies entail.
Call the air/train/bus company you will use to get there personally. Leaving your reservations and hard-earned dollars up to an emailed confirmation number can be risky. Do the same with hotel reservations. Try to talk to a live person who can confirm what you’ve just paid for.
Save on Travel with AAA
Tickets – AAA members save up to 40 percent off on all Ticket Monster sporting event tickets, including the upcoming Big Game. To purchase tickets, AAA members can visit AAA.com/Ticketmonster and enter their valid 16-digit membership number at checkout to receive their discount.
Hotel – Best Western – Save up to 15 percent off when booking AAA rates.
Rental Car – Hertz – Save up to $15 on weekend and $30 on weekly base rate rentals with promo code 205531.
Driving to Miami – if you decide to embark on the long drive (22 hours/1,400-plus miles from Kansas City; 24 hours/1,600 miles from Wichita) to Miami, make sure your vehicle is ready. While some maintenance and repair tasks are best left to certified automotive technicians, there are several basic items motorists can easily check themselves between trips to their auto repair facility, including the following:
Windshield Wiper Blades – If wiper blades are worn, cracked or rigid with age, they will not adequately remove rain, grime and other debris that can obscure driver vision. If the wiper blades are sufficiently deteriorated, the metal wiper blade frame could contact and permanently damage the windshield.
Tires – Check and adjust tire pressure, including the spare. Inflate tires to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended settings — not the maximum pressure on the side of the tire. Check the tread depth by inserting a quarter upside down into a tire groove with Washington’s head facing outward. The tread should cover part of Washington’s head. If any of the area above Washington’s head is visible, it’s time to start shopping for new tires.
Battery – Have your battery checked, especially if it is over three years old. Winter cold breaks down the battery internally and accelerates the rate of corrosion on vehicle battery terminals.
