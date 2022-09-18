Chase County came out of a “boil water” advisory this weekend. And officials wrote lengthy thank-you notes about it.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded its boil water advisory Saturday for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Public Wholesale Water District 26 and Chase County Rural Water District 1.
“Thanks to everyone who helped with this situation,” a Facebook post by the City of Strong City said.
City Public Works Director Matt Markley went farther. He told Matfield Green journalist Cindy Hoedel about several people in Chase County who helped deal with the problem.
“The Sheriff with the uniforms, the fire department with all the flashing lights to be noticed,” Markley cited as examples.
The advisory was issued Thursday morning after a water line broke Wednesday night between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City along K-177. Markley said it happened in a soybean field.
“Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination,” a KDHE statement Saturday said.
The KDHE never put the notice on its website, as it has with similar advisories in other places.
Markley also gave thanks to Strong City employees who opened City Hall at 8 p.m. Wednesday. They answered calls from the public about the sudden lack of water, while delivering bottled water to nursing homes and other places with special needs.
“ I had to make Shari and Yvonne go home after midnight,” Markley wrote. The last names of the women were not mentioned.
The advisory was rescinded after Chase County water passed testing by a KDHE lab.
Chase County High School went ahead with its home football game Friday night despite the advisory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.