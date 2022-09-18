Strong City water tanks
Courtesy Strong-City.org

Chase County came out of a “boil water” advisory this weekend. And officials wrote lengthy thank-you notes about it.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded its boil water advisory Saturday for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Public Wholesale Water District 26 and Chase County Rural Water District 1.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.