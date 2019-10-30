Few people can say they’ve participated in — let alone finished — a 1,000-mile bike race.
Even fewer can say they’ve done so while contending with the harsh conditions, untamed wilds and isolated backlands of Alaska.
One such individual — 52-year-old Iowa native Steve Cannon — was welcomed to the Granada Theatre Tuesday evening to share his story of triumph through the documentary, “1,000 Miles to Nome.” In March, Cannon became the 56th person ever to finish the notorious Iditarod Trail Invitational, a 30-day fat bike race so intense that participants must demonstrate a mastery of winter survival skills before entering.
“It was especially cool to be so deeply involved in the race, but not having to physically participate,” said Cannon’s friend and Project Director David Mable with a laugh. “Doing some of the filming about 50 feet away from the ground in a small airplane was obviously thrilling — and honestly scary at times — and I was also able to get involved with some of the dogs participating in the sled race. Being able to see the trails, the small towns, the nature and the cabins and to meet some of the riders and the natives was amazing. I personally feel like I experienced Western Alaska … that’s what I hope people will get by seeing the movie.”
In addition to allowing no support staff, the race features hazards like gale-force wind and snow; long stretches over frozen river beds, lakes and seas with little to no methods of navigation; steep elevation changes through icy valleys, hills and mountains; and areas where temperatures can reach dangerous levels of 50-below zero.
“To add to all of that, the food situation was a lot bigger challenge than I anticipated,” Cannon said. “It was a matter of listening to your body and figuring out just how much food and water you needed to keep going, and it was just hard to eat at times. The isolation was also something people may not think about, but was definitely a big factor.”
For Cannon — who was able to record much of his journey on a helmet-attached GoPro mini-camera — the route included periods of sickness, gnawing loneliness and deep self-doubt. However, there were also times of self-reflection and appreciation for the surrounding environment that almost brought tears to his eyes, and made “the whole experience worth it.”
“I’ll never be able to compete in the NBA Championship or swing a tennis racket during Wimbledon,” Cannon said. “So for me, this race is the pinnacle.
“The reason I come to these places and do these things is for the challenge. There’s a point in every expedition I do, every test, where I know [the challenge] is coming … You’re always at the whim of nature here [in Alaska]. It doesn’t matter how tough you are. At any point, this place decides to dump snow or blow wind and you can be done.”
No stranger to the realm of endurance challenges, Cannon has completed nearly 100 marathons in his 22-year career — even running across the entire state of Iowa in 11 days at one point — and has mastered local events like the Dirty Kanza, finishing the 200-mile race a total of five times with more attempts planned for the future. Before the showing, Cannon said being able to share his story with members of the community was a major personal highlight.
“This is the realization of a dream coming true that I didn’t even know I had,” Cannon said. “This town, with its Dirty Kanza, and the people, are really family to me. To be here in this theatre — I can only say, ‘Thank you,’ because if I talk any longer I’ll start crying … It’s a simple rule, if you sweat — or in this instance, cry — in really cold weather it can kill you. So, I’m just going to continue that thinking.”
In speaking on the theme of hope he wants viewers to take from the documentary, Cannon said much of the same steadfastness he maintains can also be found in the cancer patients for whom he runs and rides. To this point, he has raised more than $700,000 for those suffering from leukemia, lymphoma and other related illnesses and plans to continue his quest as long as his body allows.
“I want this movie to serve as a message of perseverance,” Cannon said. “I want people to know that no matter where they’re starting from, no matter what their situation, that anything in this world is possible.”
More information on Cannon, including books and behind-the-scenes looks into the creation of the documentary, can be found through his blog at www.expandyourpossible.com.
