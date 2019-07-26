Emporia State University is opening its doors Saturday afternoon with two great events for Emporia and the surrounding community.
Schallenkamp Hall, the newest residence hall on campus, can be toured from 1 - 3 p.m. At 2 p.m., the curtain rises on the final production of ESU Summer Theatre’s 65th season — “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs” — in the Karl C. Bruder Theatre in King Hall.
“We always close our Summer Theatre season with a Saturday afternoon matinee and it is a family-friendly show geared for audiences of all ages,” Theatre Director Jim Bartruff said. “This year our final audience can have the added bonus of touring Schallenkamp, which is directly across Market Street.”
Although there is plenty of parking in the southeast part of campus on a summer Saturday afternoon, Bartruff said, some theatre patrons might not find spots as close as they usually would.
Parking is available on Market Street between King and Schallenkamp halls, as well as in parking lots on the east side of Market Street between 13th and 15th avenues.
There is no charge for tours of Schallenkamp Hall. Tickets for “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs” cost less if purchased in advance — $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students. Tickets purchased at the door on the day of a performance increase to $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $8 for students.
Tickets for all ESU Theatre productions can be purchased online at tickets.emporia.edu. Tickets are also available in person from the University Ticket Office in the Memorial Union or by calling 620-341-6378.
