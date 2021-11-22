The Kansas Turnpike Authority plans to raise seven more bridges in the Emporia area next year to accommodate larger trucks.
The turnpike's November construction report shows work for 2021 has concluded, with four bridges in Chase and Lyon Counties lifted by one to two feet.
The 2022 project list will begin with a bridge south of the Emporia service area, in the area of Road K. Crews then will lift the K-99 bridge, about halfway between the service area and the Admire exit.
As the work moves north, the bridge in the area of Road 330 and Road U will go higher. So will bridges in the areas of Road 380 and Road X and Road 390 and Road Y.
The other bridges on the KTA list are in Osage County.
The turnpike is raising bridges from the old standard 13 feet six inches to 15 feet nine inches. A KTA video says the adjustment will “aid freight movement on the turnpike and decrease commercial traffic on local roadways.”
