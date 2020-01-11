A Sit and Spin for Lyn fundraiser will be held from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at Madison High School.
Participants from near and far will be bringing their trainer bikes to ride either all or part of the day in the 12-hour event.
Lyn Blubaugh, a Madison woman who is a regular in the gravel racing circuit, was diagnosed with Colorectal cancer after a routine colonoscopy. On Dec. 12, 2019, she had surgery and her surgeon was able to cut the tumor out, but she will still need to have up to six chemotherapy treatments following her recovery.
In addition to the trainer event in the gym, there will be a baked potato and chili bar for lunch in the commons, open at noon to the public for a free-will donation. A silent auction is planned, along with a few more surprises.
“This is a great event that has potential to be something really special,” one of the event’s organizers, Michael Worrel, said. “You’re probably asking, ‘Why do this in Madison instead of Emporia?’ Well, for starters, Lyn lives in Madison. Also, Madison continually rolls out the red carpet for cycling events, especially MHS, where this takes place. Just imagine 40-50 people on trainers in the gym building up community and each other.”
Blubaugh is a fighter and has vowed to be back in the race. Residents from throughout the area are encouraged to grab their bike, trainer, favorite snack and head to Madison for a day of indoor training fun for a good cause.
Anyone who would would like to join in but does not have a trainer, there may be some loaners available for the day. Those who do not live in Kansas, but still want to join in, there is a Virtual entry that will allow them to be part of the action from afar. Lunch is included for those that sign up for event.
The link to register is:
runsignup.com/Race/KS/Madison/SpinSweatforLyn?fbclid=IwAR3cn51f3fZMMNJEPhDAGltO_xI0Bsz1BHF9IE4eKQkEyF2mTytIbcvRJfo
For more information, contact Treva Worrel at tworrel@lt.life
