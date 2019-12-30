Every Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, the doors open to the Clothes Closet and Household Hut, a resource for low-cost clothing and household goods.
Located at First Christian Church, 202 E. 12th Ave., the store is an outreach ministry for the church.
Barb Gimple and Judy Moore launched the store about eight years ago, and it is still going strong under Gimple’s leadership.
“Our biggest hope is to fulfill a need for those who can’t afford what’s in other stores,” Gimple said on a recent Saturday morning. “We’re careful to only put out items that are clean and in good shape. We’re rather particular about that.”
Located in the basement of First Christian Church, the Clothes Closet spreads through two rooms filled with neatly folded and hung clothing, shoes and accessories separated into categories like toddler clothes or adult coats. Prices are noted on placards around the room, ranging from a few cents to $5.
“We try to keep our prices as reasonable as possible to help those who can’t afford to buy elsewhere,” Gimple said.
Another room boasts shelves and tables displaying items available in the Household Hut. Sets of dishes, bedding, small appliances and a few seasonal items are also reasonably priced and in good shape.
Gimple and her team of volunteers are selective about what they accept for the Household Hut, due to space limitations. Volunteer Marlene Hanson said linens are a particular need.
“The linens and towels go out really fast,” she said. “Clean, good condition sheets and towels are in high demand.”
Everything for sale is donated by members of First Christian Church and the larger Emporia community. Proceeds from the Clothes Closet and Household Hut benefit the church’s food pantry ministry. The food pantry receives donations from other sources, but the money raised from selling items helps fill in the gaps.
“On average, we see more than 100 people a month, including about 40 families at our food pantry,” Gimple said. “Access to food is a real need, and it’s another reason why we keep the Clothes Closet and Household Hut going.”
Gimple and her team try to keep a good selection of clothes and household items available at all times, rotating in fresh stock often. Customers appreciate the variety, often coming back to check out what’s new.
“Some people come in weekly or a couple of times a month to see what new items we have,” she said. “We have some people who have come in regularly for years. We’re glad we can offer them the ability to buy what they need for little money.”
The Clothes Closet and Household Hut is located in the basement of First Christian Church. Operating hours are 3 - 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. - noon Saturday. The food pantry is open 8 a.m. - noon Monday and Tuesday.
