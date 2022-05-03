Sewer repairs will close a main road through Hamilton beginning Wednesday, leading to a time-consuming detour.
A Facebook post by the city says repairs will take place on K-99 between Garfield and Main Streets.
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced details of a detour for K-99. Drivers must use U.S. 54, U.S. 75 and K-58 for as much as two weeks.
The city will allow detours inside Hamilton only for emergency personnel and local passenger vehicles.
K-99 normally allows a 21-mile north-south drive between Madison and the Eureka area. The detour through Gridley, Lamont and Yates Center covers 64 highway miles.
