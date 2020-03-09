LYNDON — The level of experience was evident in the opening quarter of the 2A Sub-State Championship Game Saturday night in Lyndon.
The Wabaunsee girls, whom have frequented the postseason in multiple sports in recent years, came from the opening tipoff as the aggressor. A largely younger Northern Heights team was caught reeling and wasn’t able to recover, falling by a 59-48 margin.
The Wildcats largely kept even, if not outplayed the Chargers through the second half, but they’d dug too deep a hole in the first eight minutes.
“We came out timid, let them rattle us,” NHHS Head Coach Lanny Massey said.
The Chargers held a 12-point advantage at the end of the first quarter and got their lead as high as 16 in the first half before the Wildcats began to push back.
“I told the girls after the game I was very proud of their effort,” Massey said. “They did not give up. In those situations, sometimes, it’s very easy to do. We didn’t tonight and I respect our girls so much for that.
“It’s just a case of we didn’t get a very good start and paid for it.”
Wabaunsee’s lead eventually reached 19 midway through the third, but NHHS got it down to 10 in the final moments.
Autymn Schreiner led the Chargers with 22 points, while Khylee Massey and Caleigh Smart both had 14 for Northern Heights.
Wabaunsee is the fifth seed in 2A State and will play Wednesday night at 8:15 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. Northern Heights finished its season with a 16-7 record.
Lyndon boys fall to Seahawks
The Lyndon boys came a long way in the final six weeks of their season, but couldn’t complete a comeback on Saturday night as Bishop-Seabury’s Joao Carlos Ramirez scored 26 points to lead the Seahawks to a 59-36 win over the Tigers.
Bishop-Seabury used its size and athleticism to get the lead midway through the first quarter and it didn’t relinquish it, though Lyndon kept pace well into the second.
A 3-pointer by Toby Miller closed the gap to 20-15 with about five minutes until the break, but the Seahawks closed the half on a 15-7 run, including a perfectly executed drive-and-pitch 3-pointer from the far corner by the Seahawks’ Cobe Green.
Bishop-Seabury finished the first half 6-of-10 from beyond the 3-point arc.
“They’re a very, very talented, very skilled team,” Lyndon Head Coach Michael Massey said. “When you’ve got their big guys making 25-foot 3-pointers ... it’s an uphill battle. We needed some breaks and didn’t get any of those. Our kids kept battling, I’m as proud as I can be of them.”
The Tigers finished their season with a 19-4 mark after serving as the four-seed in the Flint Hills League Tournament back in January.
“We went from 4-18 last year to 19-4 and the kids came together and believed in each other,” Massey said. “(They) didn’t worry about stats and all that stuff and made a huge turnaround in our program. It’s amazing as a coach to be a part of a group like that.”
Junior Miles Kitselman was the sole Tiger to reach double-figure scoring, leading Lyndon with 14 points.
GIRLS
NHHS 5 10 15 18 — 48
WHS 17 10 18 14 — 59
Wabaunsee: Hutley 11, Schreiner 22, Barber 5, A. Hafenstine 7, Strait 6, Schutter 8.
NHHS: Massey 14, Brecheisen 6, French 5, Smart 14, Boyce 9.
BOYS
LHS 8 14 6 8 — 36
BSHS 15 20 16 8 — 59
Lyndon: Biggs 8, Bazil 2, Detweiler 7, Miller 5, Kitselman 14.
Bishop-Seabury: Bloch 11, Jones 10, Green 12, Ramirez 26.
