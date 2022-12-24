Toni Schneider appreciates the way businesses in downtown Cottonwood Falls take care of their storefronts. Now she hopes to match them.
“The chamber’s exterior has been in need of repairs for quite some time,” the Chase County Chamber of Commerce Director said. “The rest of downtown is so gorgeous.”
But help is on the way. The chamber is receiving the larger share of a Kansas Department of Commerce Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grant.
Grants for 61 projects across the state were announced late last week. Chase County was awarded $26,661.
“That’s not the amount that I asked for,” Schneider said with a laugh. But she definitely can use it. And she has plans for it.
“I’m going to definitely replace the old single-pane windows and the collapsing stucco and the rotting wood and the outdated front door,” Schneider said Monday.
Schneider added she was “floored” to see the SEED money offer, provided by the 2021 “Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institutions Development and Expansion Act.” It created trust banks across Kansas.
“Many times, grants are not for repair of the outside of the building,” Schneider said. In recent years, they were focused on coronavirus safety measures inside buildings.
Now Schneider will have money to make what she calls a “weird old building” more appealing to visitors — hopefully in time for spring.
The Kansas Commerce website says SEED grants went to projects that met several criteria. They had to be in communities with 5,000 or fewer people and focused on “economic development and revitalization.”
The chamber’s improvements fell under the “community vibrancy” category, to “refresh, re-energize and unlock the attractiveness of rural communities, such as art installations, murals and signage.”
Part of the grant will go to improve Burnley Memorial Library. Schneider said she wasn’t given a breakdown of how much each agency will get, but she said “much needed carpeting” will be installed at the entryway.
Librarian Janet Ayers said Monday she believes the carpet will cost around $600.
“Ours was a safety issue,” Ayers said. “The treads on the stairs were wearing, and we wanted to be proactive.”
Ayers noted nearly one-fourth of Chase County’s residents are considered elderly.
“It was a community grant,” Schneider added. “You had to work together with other people in the community and apply for one grant.”
The grants require the agencies to match 10% of the total and finish the work within 12 months.
Eureka received a separate SEED grant for $49,125. It also will be used for community vibrancy and library improvements.
