Christian Risner would have turned 6 years old on Tuesday.
Sunday, community members turned out to honor his memory and save a life in the process by giving blood at the Christian's Crew Blood Drive at the Lebo Community Center.
"It means a lot that he's still remembered by so many people in the community and surrounding area," Christian's mom, Sarah Henley, said. "People in the community still recognize me as Christian's mom."
The Lebo boy was the son of Henley and Josh Risner. He died on Oct. 7, 2017, after an 18-month battle with Rhabdoid kidney cancer — a rare and aggressive form of the disease. After being diagnosed in April 2016, he received 32 blood transfusions as he was going through treatment.
Henley said that opened her eyes to the need for blood donations. She said the 32 Christian needed was just above average for a child going through cancer treatments. With about 150,000 children per year battling cancer, that's roughly 450,000 pints of blood needed for child cancer patients alone. It doesn't include adults or children who are in need of blood for any other reason.
"I have been giving blood since high school, but I wasn't consistent," Henley said. "It didn't hit me until after Christian passed away the amount of blood that is needed. When a person donates, even though it's just one pint, it accumulates. If we hadn't had the blood supply for Christian, we probably would have lost him sooner than we did."
Henley said Christian's Crew hosts a blood drive in Lebo twice per year — once in October and another in March. She said she is thankful for the people from Lebo and surrounding communities such as Neosho Rapids, Hartford and Emporia who take the time to donate to help other children and families like her own.
The timing of this particular drive also comes at a crucial time for the American Red Cross, according to the organization's Central Plains Account Manager Susan Faler. She said students typically account for 20 percent of all donations. As schools at all age levels close to slow the spread of COVID-19, she said that automatically puts them about 20 percent behind at a time when they were already in critical need.
"I'm trying to salvage some of these blood drives and move them somewhere in the community," Faler said. "I was already told we need to cancel a blood drive we had scheduled at Emporia High on Thursday. Our goal for that one was 97 pints. So I'm trying to get that moved somewhere in town, or just that one drive will put us down 97 pints. It's just terrible."
Due to the coronavirus, the Red Cross is taking special precautions with potential donors. Sunday in Lebo, people were having their temperatures taken upon entering the building to ensure they weren't sick. All equipment and surfaces are being wiped down and sanitized between every donor, and hand sanitizer is readily available.
Faler said it is important for people to know that blood has a shelf life of 42 days.
"When people undergo cancer treatments, they need platelets," Faler said. "(Christian) needed 32 pints. There are people who need regular blood transfusions on a weekly basis. If we can't get enough blood up there, people who have surgeries scheduled risk having to have those postponed."
She said people can donate whole blood every 56 days — or about six times per year — and those eligible can give power reds every 112 days. To learn more about what that means and how to become a donor, visit www.redcross.org.
The goal for Sunday's blood drive was 48 pints, though there was room for 69 appointments. Just a little more than an hour into the drive, Henley said everyone had kept the 32 appointments that had been made and there were a few walk-ins.
Though Henley felt the walk-ins were down a bit from the last drive due to church being canceled and the fear some are feeling about the coronavirus, Faler said there was a "very good turnout" to give in memory of Christian.
"I think it's great that Sarah does that," Faler said. "It's such an awesome way to look back at his life."
Henley added that the event was a good time for their family to get together in honor of Christian. The good turnout Sunday likely would have been right up his alley.
"He knew no strangers," Henley said. "He always had the friendliest smile, even when he was going through his treatments."
