Change your air filters

Some sources suggest air filters should be changed every three months and sometimes as frequently as every month, so furnaces run more efficiently.

 oasisamuel/Shutterstock

If it's any comfort as you step outside Tuesday: the coldest month of the year in Emporia is almost over.

Emporia normally has highs of 41 degrees and lows of 21 during January. The norms will go up about four degrees during February.

