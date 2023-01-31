If it's any comfort as you step outside Tuesday: the coldest month of the year in Emporia is almost over.
Emporia normally has highs of 41 degrees and lows of 21 during January. The norms will go up about four degrees during February.
But things are below normal now. Emporia Municipal Airport dropped to nine degrees before dawn Tuesday, the lowest temperature of January.
Emporia and Cottonwood Falls had lows of 10 Monday morning, with highs of only 22. During the middle of the night Monday, the wind chill in Emporia was -3.
Morning wind chills of zero or worse were possible across the Flint Hills Tuesday. But the breeze calmed down in Emporia early Tuesday to the point where wind chills were not measured.
Warmer conditions are coming, but perhaps slower than many people would like. While Tuesday will be sunny, the high is forecast at 27.
Afternoons should warm to 40 Wednesday and 49 Thursday. After a Friday dip to the low 40s, 55 is forecast this weekend. No precipitation is in the seven-day forecast.
