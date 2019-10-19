Flint Hills Paranormal, a paranormal investigation group based out of Emporia, raised $1,275 from Spooktember 2019 at Plumb Place on Sept. 28.
The check was presented to Plumb Place’s board on Tuesday.
During Spooktember, 45 members of the public embarked on a paranormal investigation of the active haunted location. The money raised from ticket sales and a silent auction was donated to Plumb Place.
“We are very grateful for the public’s support of this event,” Flint Hills Paranormal co-Founder Brandy Nance said. “Not only did the public support us, but the women who call Plumb Place home.”
Plumb Place assists women experiencing homelessness by providing safe, transitional housing with case management and therapeutic services; Plumb Place serves women 18 years and older including unaccompanied youth ages 18-24.
Plumb Place is still taking donations from the public. Checks may be mailed to them at 224 E. Sixth Ave., Emporia, KS, 66801, or online at plumbplace.org/donate.
