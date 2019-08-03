There has been a coaching change of sorts at a business which has become an Emporia mainstay.
For 29 years, Bill Cinelli, or “Coach” as he’s more commonly referred, alongside Bob and Lana Clements has owned Coach’s Bar & Grill. Other part-owners have come and gone, but those three have remained.
Cinelli, who played football for Emporia State in the early 70s before becoming a physical education teacher at Emporia High and leading the Spartans’ football program from 1982-1989, officially retired recently. Brett Kessler — who has been part-owner of the locally-owned establishment since 2007 — and Sara Schnakenberg are prepared to step in and take a more active role.
‘We’re gonna do it’
Cinelli and Bob Clements go back a lot farther than owning a restaurant together. They were teammates at ESU and, later, Clements was a member of Cinelli’s coaching staff at Emporia High before Bob and Lana moved to Lawrence in the mid 1980s.
In 1990, they returned to Emporia and, along with Cinelli, started Coach’s Bar & Grill on Industrial Road — it moved to its current location at 2702 W. 15th Ave. in 2005.
“There wasn’t a place like this in Emporia at that time,” Cinelli said. “We just thought, ‘We’re gonna do it.’ It was starting to be a big thing in some of the big towns, but a lot of that was franchise oriented. We just thought, ‘Why don’t we do it locally?’”
The local factor is part of what Cinelli credits for helping keep the business successful for the better part of three decades. Even though he is originally from Rochester, New York, he has called Emporia home since coming to ESU — then Kansas State Teacher’s College — to play football in 1971.
The community embraced him, much as it has his business.
“I firmly believe that to have a successful business — and this will continue with Sara and Brett — you have to have local people who care about each other and care about the customers,” Cinelli said. “The town just accepted us right away.”
Keeping it local
It wasn’t only the owners who were familiar faces to the hometown patrons of Coach’s Bar & Grill. Throughout the years, it has been a place where countless high school and college students have gained experience in the working world.
That was the case for both Kessler and Schnakenberg.
Kessler first started working at Coach’s while in college at ESU when he was 19. He got his feet — and hands — wet by breaking in as a dishwasher before working his way up to becoming a part-time manager. Upon finishing school, he managed the Coach’s restaurant in Salina before moving on to Junction City.
In 2007, he came home when he was offered a chance to buy into the Emporia restaurant.
“The rest is history,” Kessler said.
Schnakenberg started even younger, at just 16 years old. She got her first opportunity busing tables in high school and, over nine years, worked her way up to management. She left at 25 when she moved to Kansas City, but eventually came back to Emporia to work at Navrats.
She also returned to Coach’s, working a couple days per week. She said the decision to come back was a “no-brainer.”
“I always loved it here,” she said. “I love the atmosphere and socializing with the people who come in.”
Both Cinelli and Lana Clements said it was always a priority to hire local students, to give them an opportunity to earn a paycheck and help keep the hometown atmosphere in all facets of the business. Their own children — and, now, the Clements’ granddaughter — were among the many who have worked there over the years.
“Sara has worked for us for years and years,” Lana Clements said. “She is more than capable (of being a part-owner). Brett has grown up in it, too.
“They’re hard workers, and they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”
Learning from the best
Both Kessler and Schnakenberg have had ample opportunity to learn from the Clementses and Cinelli. While they both came of age working at Coach’s, they were both students of Cinelli at Emporia High, as well.
Kessler said he realized working in the restaurant business — at Coach’s, in particular — was something he wanted to do as a career while he was still working part-time in college.
“I watched what Bob and Lana and Coach did,” he said. “They’ve had a lot of successful businesses over the years, so you knew they were doing something right. I paid attention to them and saw how they cared about the business and cared about the customers.”
Schnakenberg said when she thinks about where she began at 16 years old, it’s still a bit shocking that she’s now among the owners of Coach’s.
“I just really appreciate them for all that they’ve taught me,” she said. “They’ve worked with me through every role that I’ve had here. They’ve been very good role models.”
If it ain’t broke...
Though there is a bit of a changing of the guard taking place, customers need not fret about any major changes to Coach’s.
Cinelli said another aspect of the business that has kept customers coming back for 29 years has been its consistency in all phases.
“We pretty much came out of the chute doing what we do today,” he said. “We give customers a good product in a friendly atmosphere that has a homegrown feel.
“You know that when you come here you’re going to get a good burger, or you’re going to get good chicken strips. We put effort into everything from the food that we serve to the people that we hire.”
Kessler and Schnakenberg said knowing their customers and coworkers are also their friends has been key to giving them a good experience at Coach’s.
They are both aware that the local, hometown feel is a big part of the restaurant’s appeal; along with the good food and drinks it serves.
“We’re going to try and continue to do the same things that we’ve been doing for years,” Kessler said. “We want to keep the legacy going and keep the family-friendly vibe as best we can.”
Retirement
As for Coach, who is already retired from teaching, he’s hanging up the proverbial whistle for good this time.
He plans to spend more time playing golf, traveling, spending time with his family and “doing the things I haven’t really had an opportunity to do.”
After 29 years in the restaurant business, he knows Coach’s Bar & Grill is in capable hands in the Clementses, Kessler and Schnakenberg. But, although it will be in a different capacity — as a customer — he said those who are accustomed to seeing him at the restaurant will still find him there from time to time.
“It’s been a great ride,” he said.
(2) comments
Congrats!
Congrars
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.