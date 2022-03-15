Lyon County would have three Kansas House members instead of two, under a map proposed by Republicans.
The “Freestate 3” map unveiled Monday would add District 13 to the southwest corner of Lyon County. That district currently stops at the Greenwood-Lyon County line.
District 13 currently is served by Rep. Joe Newland, R-Neodesha. His district would expand to include Chase County.
The result would be a smaller District 60 for Rep. Mark Schreiber, R-Emporia. The Republican map pinpoints his address. But even under a computer close-up, it seems to sit at the boundary line with Districts 13 and 76.
District 76, which currently includes part of east Emporia and southeast Lyon County, would grow to include the entire east half of the county as well as the northwest corner. The proposed boundary line with District 60 is Road 310 and Road J.
The proposed map would leave Schreiber still serving Americus in the Kansas House. But Admire, Allen and Bushong would join the district of Rep. Eric Smith, R-Burlington.
Schreiber expected an adjustment in his district was coming. He told The Gazette several months ago that population shifts would require it, so every House district can have approximately the same number of residents.
Schreiber expressed hope in January that new district maps could be settled quickly, so candidates know exactly which districts they'll serve. The deadline to file for state House seats is Wednesday, June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.