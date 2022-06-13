Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Burglary, 700 Block E 12th Ave, 8:11
Check the Welfare, 600 Block S Merchant Street, 8:41
Traffic, 600 Block S Merchant, 9:31
Motor Vehicle Accident, 500 Block Mechanic St, 11:27
Motor Vehicle Accident, 300 Block Merchant Street, 12:26
Motor Vehicle Accident, W 12th Ave & Merchant Street, 12:51
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Criminal Trespassing, 2300 Block Industrial Road, 12:24
Animal Bite, 1200 Block W 12th Ave, 15:10
Drug Possession of Marjuiana, 700 Block Eastgate Plaza Drive, 16:57
Sex Offense, Information Redacted
Criminal Trespassing, 500 Block S Exchange Street, 20:05
Theft, 100 Block S Commercial Street, 20:15
Sheriff
Theft, 2200 Block Road 250, 10:52
Motor Vehicle Accident, 1300 Block KTA, 12:07
Motor Vehicle Accident, 300 Block Merchant Street, 12:26
Drug Possession of Paraphernalia, 400 Block Mechanic Street, 16:31
Animal Dangerous/Vicious, 1700 Block Road Y, 18:22
Tuesday
Police
General Disturbance, 1300 Block E 10th Ave, 4:05
Animal Check Welfare, 1300 Block Presby Drive, 7:40
Criminal Damage, 800 Block Commercial Street, 8:52
Animal Bite, 1000 Block Mary Street, 10:26
Traffic Stop, W 6th Ave & Oak Street, 10:22
Theft, 500 Block Mechanic Street, 10:46
Attempt to Locate, 100 Block Mechanic Street, 13:49
Motor Vehicle Accident, W 18th Ave & Industrial Road, 14:45
Theft, 1500 Block W 6th Ave, 16:12
Theft, 100 Block S Washington Street, 17:11
Theft, 400 Block West Street, 18:28
Check the Welfare, 100 Block E 6th Ave, 22:55
Sheriff
Agency Assist, 400 Block Mechanic Street, 13:53
Animal Bite, 1200 Block W 12th Ave, 14:20
Motor Vehicle Accident,1200 Block Hwy 56, 16:21
Wednesday
Police
Domestic Battery, Information Redacted
Domestic Battery, Information Redacted
Domestic Battery, Information Redacted
Domestic Battery, Information Redacted
Battery, Information Redacted
Domestic Battery, Information Redacted
Rape, Information Redacted
Forgery, 300 Block W 12th Ave, 11:46
Criminal Damage, 700 Block E 12th Ave, 15:01
Warrant, 2700 Block Regency Drive, 16:23
Harassment by Phone, 500 Block Mechanic Street, 16:06
Motor Vehicle Accident, W 6th Ave & Rural Street, 19:49
Animal Bite, 1800 Block Merchant Street, 22:25
Sheriff
Motor Vehicle Accident, 1400 Block S Hwy 99, 17:46
Fire Vehicle, I 35 & Road X
Thursday
Police
Motor Vehicle Accident, 1300 Block Grand Street, 7:33
Theft, 500 Block Wilson Street, 9:46
Fraud, 1100 Commercial Street, 11:09
Animal Cruelty, 3100 Block W Hwy 50, 13:46
Burglary, 1000 Block Sylvan Street, 15:29
Elder Mistreatment, 500 Block Mechanic Street, 16:25
Motor Vehicle Accident, W 6th Ave & W Hwy 50, 17:29
Arrest Warrant, 2500 Block Loma Vista Drive, 21:01
Domestic Disturbance, Information Redacted
Theft, 600 Block W 6th Ave, 22:07
Suspicious Person, 900 Block E Logan Ave, 23:01
Sheriff
Fire Vehicle, 1700 Block Road B5, 14:11
Traffic Hazard, Road 110 & Road H, 20:04
Friday
Police
Traffic Stop, 1200 Block I 35, 00:54
Citizen Community Contact, W 7th Ave & West Street, 2:07
Criminal Damage, 1200 Block Luther Street, 7:58
