A Strong City man is scheduled to appear in federal court next week on two child pornography counts.
Walter Haskin, 26, was arrested last week. Documents obtained by The Gazette Thursday allege his misconduct began during Thanksgiving week last year.
At that time, Haskin ”attempted to knowingly distribute child pornography,” a federal complaint says. He allegedly uploaded a video of a six-year-old boy to Dropbox. That service tipped off federal agents to the contents.
Then around Tuesday, May 10, Haskin “knowingly possessed any computer disk and other material which contained an image of child pornography,” the second count claims.
A special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security interviewed Haskin at the Chase County Sheriff's Office. Haskin reportedly brought a cell phone with him and let the agent examine it.
A detective then found several child porn images, the complaint continues. One was titled “baby girl baby showe.”
The complaint notes Haskin is a registered sex offender. Kansas Bureau of Investigation records show he went to prison in Illinois at age 15 for criminal sexual assault against an 11-year-old boy.
So far, Haskin is only facing federal charges. The Chase County District Court's office reported Thursday that no state case has been submitted.
Chase County District Attorney William Halvorsen declined comment, as he is on vacation in Wyoming. Halvorsen suggested calling Sheriff Richard Dorneker, but a message with him has not been returned.
A spokesperson with the U.S. District Court said Haskin waived his right to a detention hearing in a court appearance Wednesday, July 20. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Wichita.
Haskin could receive 10-20 years in prison for possessing child porn, and 5-20 years for attempting to distribute it.
The federal complaint says Haskin lives with his mother in Strong City, but the KBI file on Haskin shows a Cottonwood Falls address.
Haskin was held Thursday in the Butler County Jail, apparently because the Chase County Jail is full.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.