A drive from Emporia to Ottawa and Johnson County may require extra time, starting next week.
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that repaving will begin on more than 11 miles of Interstate 35 in Coffey County. The work will begin at the Lyon County line est of Neosho Rapids, go through Lebo and end at the U.S. 75 exit.
Lanes will be closed at times at all hours of the day and night. KDOT hopes the work will end in May.
A KDOT statement said the repaving project costs $7 million.
